Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

YOUR HEALTH: Balloon spacers rescue rotator cuffs

Your Health: Balloon spacers rescue rotator cuffs
Your Health: Balloon spacers rescue rotator cuffs
By Donna Parker, Kirk Manson and Roque Correa
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE, Md. (Ivanhoe Newswire) - Shoulder rotator cuff injuries are extremely painful for the patient and challenging for surgeons. If the injury is massive, doctors hope for a functional outcome using different surgical techniques. One new method is giving surgeons an additional way to repair the tear.

Every year, two million people experience a tear in their rotator cuff. Rotator cuffs surround the shoulder joint, keeping the upper arm bone firmly within the shoulder socket. Now, balloon spacers are providing surgeons much need help in the operating room.

You put it in just as an unfilled balloon, think of it that way, and then you pump the fluid saline into it and it props open that space,” explained Dr. Gregory Gasbarro, a shoulder specialist at the Mercy Medical Center.

Balloon spacers, recently approved by the FDA, come in different sizes, so Dr. Gasbarro determines the appropriate size of the balloon to fill the space.

“You put small holes around the shoulder, about the size of your pinky nail. Put a camera to the joint and use tools in and out of the other holes to manipulate these balloons, the rotator cuff, whatever you’re fixing,” Dr. Gasbarro further explained.

Balloon spacers can be used in patients older than 65 years without arthritis who can still elevate their arm above the level of their chin.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening.
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening
Janice Frazier, 42
Woman accused of killing boyfriend now accused of killing former boyfriend; bond set
2 injured in shooting off College Drive.
Teen shot over custody dispute identified; suspect shot by police also named
James Ard and Angela Ziegler
LSP: 2 people killed in Livingston Parish crash Tuesday night

Latest News

Covid-19
YOUR HEALTH: A lifetime of long COVID-19
COVID-19 may be in the rearview when it comes to a public health emergency, but for some with...
YOUR HEALTH: A Lifetime of Long COVID
Your Health: Routines for happy, healthy seniors
YOUR HEALTH: Regular routines for healthy and happy seniors?
New research suggests that these activities may be within a person’s control, like keeping a...
YOUR HEALTH: Regular routines for healthy and happy seniors?