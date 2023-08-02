Urban discovery session, townhall to discuss opportunities in BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Community College (BRCC) is teaming up with District 6 Councilman Cleve Dunn, Jr. for an Urban Discovery Session and Townhall Discussion Tuesday, Aug. 2.

Organizers say the initiative is aimed to address key issues concerning educational opportunities, employment, health and wellness, and social justice in Baton Rouge.

The event will take place from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at The Boom Box.

The address is 6537 Harry Drive.

