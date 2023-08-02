Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Senate office buildings locked down as Capitol Police respond to ‘concerning 911 call’

U.S. Capitol Police officers clear a stairwell in the Dirksen Senate Office Building next to...
U.S. Capitol Police officers clear a stairwell in the Dirksen Senate Office Building next to the Russell Senate Office Building, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington.(J. Scott Applewhite | AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Authorities issued a shelter-in-place order and began searching Senate office buildings near the U.S. Capitol Wednesday afternoon amid reports of an active shooter.

The U.S. Capitol Police announced on the X social media platform that the security response was prompted by a “concerning 911 call” regarding a “possible active shooter.”

However, as of 3 p.m., the Capitol Police noted that there were no confirmed reports of weapons or gunshots.

Inside the Russell Senate Office Building, officers evacuated the hallways and shouted at people to run outside and away from the building. Outside, tourists watched as dozens of police cars surrounded the area.

Staff and journalists working in the building received an email instructing them to take shelter in a locked room, remain quiet and silence all electronics.

Both the House of Representatives and the Senate are currently on recess and the office buildings are generally less crowded than usual.

Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening.
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening
Janice Frazier, 42
Woman accused of killing boyfriend now accused of killing former boyfriend; bond set
2 injured in shooting off College Drive.
Teen shot over custody dispute identified; suspect shot by police also named
James Ard and Angela Ziegler
LSP: 2 people killed in Livingston Parish crash Tuesday night

Latest News

An officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department has been placed on administrative leave after...
BRPD officer placed on administrative leave following sexual battery arrest
Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating a three-vehicle crash that left a...
Pregnant woman killed in three-vehicle crash in Assumption Parish
Maddie hangs at home with her parents, Jun and Crystal Mendoza.
‘Ready for the world to meet Maddie’: Newest Gerber Baby shines spotlight on military families
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a meeting of the North Atlantic Council with Partner...
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife announce their separation