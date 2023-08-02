Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Residents remain without power due to severe storms

Thousands of residents in East Baton Rouge Parish remain without power Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 1 after severe weather moved through the area on Monday.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Nearly 1,300 residents in East Baton Rouge Parish remain without power Wednesday morning, Aug. 2 after severe weather moved through the area on Monday.

According to Entergy’s power outage map, 1,308 customers in EBR do not have electricity as of 11:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

In Ascension Parish, about 899 customers remain in the dark, according to the outage map.

A spokesman with Entergy said crews were able to reduce the number of outages to 2,400 as of 7:30 p.m. Tuesday evening, which is down from 23,000 reported at 6:30 p.m. Monday evening.

With nearly 90% of storm-affected customers restored, crews are narrowing in on the hardest-hit locations that can require more time to perform work and restores fewer amounts of customers at a time. We have more information on how we methodically restore power on our Storm Center.

While Entergy expected the outage numbers to decrease into the night, they originally anticipated approximately 1,200 customers would be impacted on Wednesday, particularly in hard-hit areas near W. Tams Drive just northwest of Villa Del Rey Elementary School and the Broadmoor area.

Both areas have a heavy tree canopy with electric equipment positioned in hard-to-access locations in the backyards of homes. This work can be challenging as it can require specialized equipment and utility workers to climb poles manually to make repairs and restore power.

The company said it expected to restore power to most customers in East Baton Rouge Parish by 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

According to Entergy, 12 commercial customers will remain without power until transmission structures along South Choctaw Drive in Baton Rouge can be replaced and energized. Service may not be restored for the customers until Friday.

In the Brooadmoor neighborhood, hundreds of residents were waiting for electricity to be restored in their homes Tuesday morning.

A Baton Rouge resident describes the moment the unexpected storm ripped through their neighborhood.

“When the sky opened up, forced winds started blowing, and it started hailing with no warning,” said Francis Hardnett Jr., a Baton Rouge resident.

In the Brooadmoor neighborhood, hundreds of residents are waiting for electricity in their...
In the Brooadmoor neighborhood, hundreds of residents are waiting for electricity in their homes to be restored.
In the Brooadmoor neighborhood, hundreds of residents are waiting for electricity in their...
In the Brooadmoor neighborhood, hundreds of residents are waiting for electricity in their homes to be restored.(WAFB)
In the Brooadmoor neighborhood, hundreds of residents are waiting for electricity in their...
In the Brooadmoor neighborhood, hundreds of residents are waiting for electricity in their homes to be restored.

Viewers reported extensive damage at Oakland Apartments on Airline Highway near Cortana Place. What appears to be a piece of the roof of another building landed on top of the apartments.

Storm damage reported at Oakland Apartments on Airline Highway
Storm damage reported at Oakland Apartments on Airline Highway(WAFB viewer)
Storm damage reported at Oakland Apartments on Airline Highway
Storm damage reported at Oakland Apartments on Airline Highway(WAFB viewer)
Storm damage reported at Oakland Apartments on Airline Highway
Storm damage reported at Oakland Apartments on Airline Highway(WAFB viewer)
Storm damage reported at Oakland Apartments on Airline Highway
Storm damage reported at Oakland Apartments on Airline Highway(WAFB viewer)
Storm damage reported at Oakland Apartments on Airline Highway
Storm damage reported at Oakland Apartments on Airline Highway(WAFB viewer)

To see the Entergy outage map, click here.

Demco also reported several outages as a result of Monday’s storms. However, power has since been restored for the majority of customers.

To view the Demco outage map, click here.

RELATED LINKS
Entergy reports significant storm damage to 4 transmission structures; SGFD worked 24 calls during storm
1 person reportedly hurt after structure collapses
3 residents helped to safety after large tree falls on home during storms
Residents in the Broadmoor neighborhood remain in the dark Tuesday morning.
Thousands of residents in East Baton Rouge Parish are waking up without power Tuesday, Aug. 1 after severe weather moved through the area on Monday.
WAFB's Cali Hubbard has the latest on power outages around the Capital Area following powerful Monday storms.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening.
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening
Janice Frazier, 42
Woman accused of killing boyfriend now accused of killing former boyfriend; bond set
2 injured in shooting off College Drive.
Teen shot over custody dispute identified; suspect shot by police also named
James Ard and Angela Ziegler
LSP: 2 people killed in Livingston Parish crash Tuesday night

Latest News

An officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department has been placed on administrative leave after...
BRPD officer placed on administrative leave following sexual battery arrest
Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating a three-vehicle crash that left a...
Pregnant woman killed in three-vehicle crash in Assumption Parish
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, August 2
Another record high possible even as storm chances trend higher today
Demichael Robertson, 29
BRPD officer placed on administrative leave following sexual battery arrest
Tia Gorrell
Pregnant woman killed in three-vehicle crash in Assumption Parish