Residents remain without power due to severe storms

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Nearly 1,300 residents in East Baton Rouge Parish remain without power Wednesday morning, Aug. 2 after severe weather moved through the area on Monday.

According to Entergy’s power outage map, 1,308 customers in EBR do not have electricity as of 11:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

In Ascension Parish, about 899 customers remain in the dark, according to the outage map.

A spokesman with Entergy said crews were able to reduce the number of outages to 2,400 as of 7:30 p.m. Tuesday evening, which is down from 23,000 reported at 6:30 p.m. Monday evening.

With nearly 90% of storm-affected customers restored, crews are narrowing in on the hardest-hit locations that can require more time to perform work and restores fewer amounts of customers at a time. We have more information on how we methodically restore power on our Storm Center.

While Entergy expected the outage numbers to decrease into the night, they originally anticipated approximately 1,200 customers would be impacted on Wednesday, particularly in hard-hit areas near W. Tams Drive just northwest of Villa Del Rey Elementary School and the Broadmoor area.

Both areas have a heavy tree canopy with electric equipment positioned in hard-to-access locations in the backyards of homes. This work can be challenging as it can require specialized equipment and utility workers to climb poles manually to make repairs and restore power.

The company said it expected to restore power to most customers in East Baton Rouge Parish by 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

According to Entergy, 12 commercial customers will remain without power until transmission structures along South Choctaw Drive in Baton Rouge can be replaced and energized. Service may not be restored for the customers until Friday.

In addition to our local employees and additional support from other regions of the state, we’ll have 15 contract utility crews supporting restoration efforts across Greater Baton Rouge. As of last night, crews had discovered damage to four transmission structures, five distribution poles and more than 10 spans of wire (a span being the amount of wire from pole to pole). Reports from the field are that a lot of tree trimming is needed to take place before distribution lineworkers can begin their work, with several jobs already being identified in the backyard of homes where access can be difficult. But regardless of these challenges, our crews will be working as quickly and, above all, as safely as possible until the last customer has been restored.

In the Brooadmoor neighborhood, hundreds of residents were waiting for electricity to be restored in their homes Tuesday morning.

A Baton Rouge resident describes the moment the unexpected storm ripped through their neighborhood.

“When the sky opened up, forced winds started blowing, and it started hailing with no warning,” said Francis Hardnett Jr., a Baton Rouge resident.

In the Brooadmoor neighborhood, hundreds of residents are waiting for electricity in their homes to be restored.

Viewers reported extensive damage at Oakland Apartments on Airline Highway near Cortana Place. What appears to be a piece of the roof of another building landed on top of the apartments.

Storm damage reported at Oakland Apartments on Airline Highway (WAFB viewer)

Demco also reported several outages as a result of Monday’s storms. However, power has since been restored for the majority of customers.

Residents in the Broadmoor neighborhood remain in the dark Tuesday morning.

Thousands of residents in East Baton Rouge Parish are waking up without power Tuesday, Aug. 1 after severe weather moved through the area on Monday.

WAFB's Cali Hubbard has the latest on power outages around the Capital Area following powerful Monday storms.

