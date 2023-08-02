New law establishes rules for carpool and bus lines in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As children head back to school, there are some new laws in place to keep them safe in the carpool line and in the classroom.

“We had an existing procedure in place that almost mirrors that policy,” said Chad Lynch, Chief Operations Director of Ascension Parish Schools.

It’s part of a new law that went into effect on August 1, called the ‘Safe Path From School Act.’

It requires students to stay behind a barrier before entering the pickup area, and making sure the vehicle is in park as well. It also requires school employees who are working the carpool lines to wear traffic vests, and students under 10 have to walk with an employee to and from the vehicle.

“It also involves keeping them in their seat belt if they’re being dropped off, keeping them in their seat belt until all cars have stopped moving. You know. it’s a methodical supervised process performed by our staff,” said Lynch.

With little time left before your kids go back to school, Ascension Parish School Board members wasted no time in adopting these new policies at their meeting Tuesday night.

The new law was crafted after a 6-year-old girl in Slidell was struck and killed in the school bus line back in February of 2022.

“It was one of those things that was just devastating, not only to parents, but the school children who were there, the teachers, the first responders, and really the entire community as a whole,” said State Rep. Robert Owen (R), district 76.

Another new law that school systems like Ascension are trying to get ahead of involves mandatory reporting by school employees if they learn of a threat of violence or terrorism.

They now immediately have to alert local law enforcement and a school administrator, which parents believe is a smart idea.

“I would love for them to take action right away,” said Shelia Martin.

“So, I mean, I think that’s really good for the kids to feel like they could do that, versus being scared,” said Heather Gossage.

If a student is threatened, they are now supposed to get two days notice, if that person who threatened them will be returning back to school.

