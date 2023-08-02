New housing development in north Baton Rouge to expand affordable housing initiative

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - What was once known as crime-infested Elm Grove Garden apartments is now the Capstone of Scotlandville.

The new 84-unit development comes following several complaints of unlivable conditions.

In 2018, WAFB reported the property was shut down and many families were forced to relocate.

“I thank God HUD removed all of those residents to another facility, and I hope many of them that still qualify and live under the Housing Authority changes are back here.” said District 2 Councilwoman Chauna Banks.

A team effort to redevelop and keep people in North Baton Rouge inspired these folks to form a community helping families who struggle to find housing.

“The problem is the lack of affordable and quality housing in these areas. We have a significant amount of substandard housing throughout the parish, so our goal is to introduce quality affordable housing,” J. Wesley Daniels said, the CEO of EBR Housing Authority.

Outside of just the modern, appealing nature of this development, community members can expect other services like job training, GED classes, and financial wellness classes.

“I want the community to understand that this is true access. When we talk about access, we talk about access to quality education. As you can see right down the street great middle schools and elementary schools,” Daniels said.

Officials say this is just one way to bring better opportunities to North Baton Rouge, and Capstone at Scotlandville is the standard of what people will see in the future.

City leaders partnered with multiple agencies including The Affordable Housing Program, Louisiana Housing Corporation, and several others to bring the project to North Baton Rouge.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.