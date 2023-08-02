Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Mattel hiring ‘chief UNO player’ to promote new game

Mattel is looking for a "chief UNO player" and it's dealing out big money for the role.
Mattel is looking for a "chief UNO player" and it's dealing out big money for the role.(KIVI via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - They say “All work and no play” is dull, so how about playing as a job?

Mattel is looking for a “chief UNO player” and it’s dealing out big money for the role.

It says the chosen candidate will earn more than $4,000 a week for four weeks in New York City.

The job entails challenging strangers to play the new UNO Quatro family game. It also requires the player to make social media content involving UNO products.

Mattel is accepting applications now, and the job is set to start next month.

Those who are young at heart can apply, but not those younger than 18.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening.
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening
Janice Frazier, 42
Woman accused of killing boyfriend now accused of killing former boyfriend; bond set
2 injured in shooting off College Drive.
Teen shot over custody dispute identified; suspect shot by police also named
James Ard and Angela Ziegler
LSP: 2 people killed in Livingston Parish crash Tuesday night

Latest News

An officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department has been placed on administrative leave after...
BRPD officer placed on administrative leave following sexual battery arrest
Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating a three-vehicle crash that left a...
Pregnant woman killed in three-vehicle crash in Assumption Parish
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, August 2
Another record high possible even as storm chances trend higher today
Demichael Robertson, 29
BRPD officer placed on administrative leave following sexual battery arrest
More than 50 million people are under heat alerts. (Source:...
Scorched earth grows; record-breaking heat kills