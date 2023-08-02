Facebook
Man arrested for injuring child in Assumption Parish

By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - An Assumption Parish man was arrested after he allegedly injured a child, according to law enforcement.

The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Charles White Jr., 43 was arrested on a felony domestic warrant in connection to a incident in Napolenville that happened July 26.

Deputies were dispatched to a location in Napoleonville and made contact with someone in reference to a domestic matter.

While investigating, deputies determined that a child sustained injuries and Charles Danny White, Jr. inflicted injuries upon the child.

At the end of the investigation, deputies determined that the child’s injuries were consistent with the complainant’s version of events.

A warrant was issued for the arrest of Charles Danny White, Jr.

The child was treated by Acadian Ambulance personnel at the scene and taken to a local hospital.

Charles Danny White, Jr. was arrested on Tuesday morning in Napoleonville and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on charges of domestic abuse battery with child endangerment

He remains in jail with a bond set at $20,000.

