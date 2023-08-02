LEAP scores show improvement, but still a long way to go

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It may not seem like much, but it’s progress none-the-less, Louisiana’s leap score results came in Wednesday showing we’ve jumped from being ranked 46th in the nation to 42nd.

The state has seen a steady upward trend since the pandemic days have been put behind us. Data from the latest L.E.A.P scores handed down this morning show mastery level scores for 3rd-12th graders is at 33% which is just shy of the 34% prior to 2020. With Ascension schools coming in at the top with more than half of there students in that category.

“So, we’ve seen two consecutive years of improvements which is sustained improvement which is what we want,” said State Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley.

The report also shows gains in 3rd grade reading levels for the first time since 2018, as well as an overall increase in mastery level proficiency for high school students in all subjects with the exception of U.S. History. Not to mention improvements in subgroups such as minorities, low-income students, and student with disabilities.

“This is sustained improvement for the last two years and that’s good news,” Dr. Brumley added.

However, when it comes to math, we still see a steady decline in proficiency as students approach high school and onward.

“Clearly we recognize that too many students in Louisiana aren’t mastering content and so we have to work with urgency and focus right there to make sure we get those overall proficiency numbers up,” Dr. Brumley continued. “We’re missing the focus in the early years on the foundation.”

A tutor with Kuman Learning Center in Baton Rouge, Elinor Mendoza, says in her experience in both her job now and her past time as a schoolteacher, students are being taught too much too fast. Adding it takes time for those key skills to sink in.

“We’re missing the focus in the early years on the foundation. It doesn’t matter what the potential of that child is and how smart they are, it does take time. And I think those skills are just kinda being glossed over,” Mendoza explained.

To cap things off, 75% Louisiana school systems improved this past year while the other 25% either stayed the same or declined.

Dr. Brumley says when it comes to the 25%, they’re going to be more aggressive and assertive to see what support and resources they might need to turn things around in their school.

