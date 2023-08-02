Facebook
JACQUES TALK: Vertical Horizon’s Matt Scannell

Multiplatinum rock act Vertical Horizon will headline the annual Red Rock and Blue charity concert on Saturday, Aug. 19 at The Varsity.
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Multiplatinum rock act Vertical Horizon and their lead vocalist Matt Scannell will headline the annual Red Rock and Blue charity concert on Saturday, August 19 at The Varsity Theatre in Baton Rouge.

As usual, proceeds from the show will go to Louisiana military charities like The Blue Star Mothers of Louisiana and Wounded War Heroes to benefit those who serve and their families.

Vertical Horizon reached No. 1 on The Billboard Hot 100 with the smash hit “Everything You Want”, which would become the most-played single of the year.

The album, also named “Everything You Want” would go on to sell over two million copies, featuring follow hits “You’re A God” and “Gray Sky Morning (Best I Ever Had)”.

Vertical Horizon will also be joined by popular, local musical acts Petty Betty and ReGeneration on the bill.

Tickets are available here online.

