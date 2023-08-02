Facebook
Incandescent light bulb ban goes into effect

FILE - America's incandescent light bulb ban has gone into effect.
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 8:03 AM CDT
(CNN) - America’s ban on incandescent light bulbs has been a long time coming and, for the most part, it is now a reality.

The rule was issued in 2007, then rolled back by the Trump administration.

It was updated last year by the Biden administration and went fully into effect Tuesday. It bans the sale of most incandescent light bulbs.

The rule requires that light bulbs emit a minimum of 45 lumens of light per watt. Common incandescent light bulbs provide just 15 lumens per watt. By contrast, most LED bulbs will get you 75 lumens per watt or more.

The rule is meant to increase overall energy efficiency, save consumers money on their utility bills and cut planet-warming carbon emissions.

If you still have incandescent bulbs, you can keep using them as long as they work.

