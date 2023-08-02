Facebook
I-TEAM: BPRD investigating after video shows man pushing officers, woman outside business

BRPD confirmed to the WAFB I-TEAM they are investigating after a video shows a man pushing officers and hitting a woman after chasing her outside a business
By Scottie Hunter
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Leaders with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed to the WAFB I-TEAM that they are investigating after a video shows a man pushing officers and hitting a woman after chasing her outside a business on Coursey Boulevard near S. Sherwood Forest.

The video shows the man chasing the woman and leaders within the agency say they have questions about the encounter. The man in the video can be seen in a white shirt, chasing the woman in what appears to be a public domestic incident. It is unclear how this all started but as the woman screams and tried to get away from the man, officers with BRPD try to step in.

During the encounter, the man can be seen pushing at least four officers and giving them the slip multiple times as they try to intervene. At one point, the man can be seen hitting the woman.

The WAFB I-TEAM reached out to BRPD because despite him putting his hands on officers and the woman, witnesses say he was never arrested an it’s unclear if the incident was ever written up, despite the video of the encounter. Those same witnesses tell WAFB that the man seen chasing the woman in the video is also an officer with BRPD and that is why things were able to escalate as far as they did.

Leaders with BRPD did say nothing was ever written up relative to the incident and no formal complaint was ever made against any of their officers tied to the encounter but because they have been made aware of the incident, they are investigating the matter through internal affairs. They say at this point, it’s not know if the man in the video is one of their officers.

