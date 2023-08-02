Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Gravy-themed roller coaster set to open at theme park next year

Officials said the ride has a height requirement of 38 inches, so children around 3 years old can ride along with the whole family. (Source: WFIE, Holiday World)
By Monica Watkins and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) – If you’ve ever wanted to ride in an oversized gravy boat, now’s your chance.

A new family coaster, Good Gravy!, will open to the public in May 2024, at Holiday World in Santa Claus, Indiana.

According to Holiday World officials, guests will board a train shaped like a giant gravy boat which will be pulled backward uphill before flying forward through the station onto a cranberry-colored track, hitting a max speed of 37 mph.

The train will fly through a giant cranberry jelly can before avoiding giant kitchen trimmings, such as a 20-foot-tall whisk and an 18-foot-tall rolling pin before flying up a 77-foot-tall spike and repeating the journey backwards.

The family boomerang ride is the first of its kind to open in North America and will be nearly 1,500 feet long, according to a news release.

Officials said the ride has a height requirement of 38 inches, so children around 3 years old can ride along with the whole family.

Construction has already begun on the station and ride footers, and the track will arrive in early November, according to officials.

Copyright 2023 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening.
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening
Janice Frazier, 42
Woman accused of killing boyfriend now accused of killing former boyfriend; bond set
2 injured in shooting off College Drive.
Teen shot over custody dispute identified; suspect shot by police also named
James Ard and Angela Ziegler
LSP: 2 people killed in Livingston Parish crash Tuesday night

Latest News

An officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department has been placed on administrative leave after...
BRPD officer placed on administrative leave following sexual battery arrest
Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating a three-vehicle crash that left a...
Pregnant woman killed in three-vehicle crash in Assumption Parish
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, August 2
Another record high possible even as storm chances trend higher today
Demichael Robertson, 29
BRPD officer placed on administrative leave following sexual battery arrest
More than 50 million people are under heat alerts. (Source:...
Scorched earth grows; record-breaking heat kills