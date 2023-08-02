Facebook
FBI: Woman escapes makeshift cinder block cell in Klamath Falls, man arrested

Negasi Zuberi, 29, allegedly kidnapped the woman in Seattle and drove her 450 miles to his home in southern Oregon
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
This story contains details that may be disturbing. Reader discretion is advised.

KLAMATH FALLS Ore. (KPTV) – A Klamath Falls man is in custody after a woman escaped from a makeshift cinder block cell in his garage, the FBI of Portland says.

The FBI office in Portland on Wednesday held a news conference after a woman escaped from a makeshift cinder block cell in Klamath Falls.

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation 29-year-old, Negasi Zuberi (aka Sakima, Justin Hyche and Justin Kouassi), traveled from his home to Seattle on July 15. Once in Seattle, Zuberi posed as an undercover police officer, picking up a prostitute.

Negasi Zuberi.
Negasi Zuberi.(Washoe County Jail)

The victim told police Zuberi pointed a taser at her, placed her in handcuffs and leg irons before putting her in the back of his car.

During the 450-mile trip back to Klamath Falls, the victim reported Zuberi sexually assaulted her multiple times during the trip. Once at his home, Zuberi moved her into the self-built cinder block cell at his home at 1336 N Eldorado Avenue in Klamath Falls.

“According to the complaint, this woman was kidnapped, chained, sexually assaulted, and locked in a cinderblock cell. Police say, she beat the door with her hands until they were bloody in order to break free. Her quick thinking and will to survive may have saved other women from a similar nightmare,” says Assistant Special Agent in Charge, Stephanie Shark with the FBI Portland Field Office.

The victim was eventually able to break down the door to the cell when Zuberi was away and escaped the home. She then was able to flag down a passing driver who called 911.

Zuberi fled after the woman’s escape but was found in Reno where he was taken into custody after a 45-minute standoff at a Reno shopping center

FBI officials said during a Wednesday press conference they believe there may be more victims.

The FBI also noted that the suspect has four separate sexual assaults in other states including drugging drinks and posing as an officer.

The FBI says because Zuberi has lived in over 10 states since 2016, (California, Washington, Oregon, Colorado, Utah, Florida, New York, New Jersey, Alabama, and Nevada) the investigation is widening to search for additional victims.

Anyone who has information or believes they may be a victim is asked to visit the website: fbi.gov/SakimaVictims or call 1-800-CALL-FBI. You can also contact the FBI Portland Field Office at (503) 224-4181.

If convicted, Zuberi could face life in prison. At this time, he’s appeared in court on July 26 in Nevada and will transferred back to Oregon for court.

