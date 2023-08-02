Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Driver accused of gross negligence in crash that killed actor Treat Williams

FILE - Actor Treat Williams attends the world premiere of "Second Act" in New York on Dec. 12,...
FILE - Actor Treat Williams attends the world premiere of "Second Act" in New York on Dec. 12, 2018. Officials said Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, a Vermont motorist accused of causing a crash that killed Williams has been cited for grossly negligent operation causing death.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DORSET, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont driver accused of causing a crash that killed actor Treat Williams has been cited for grossly negligent operation causing death, officials said.

An investigation of the June 12 crash in Dorset concluded a vehicle pulled in front of Williams, who was riding a motorcycle and was unable to avoid a collision, Vermont State Police said Tuesday.

The driver who was cited, Ryan Koss, 35, of Dorset, was processed Tuesday evening and released ahead of a September arraignment, state police said. A court official couldn’t say whether Koss had a lawyer, and Koss didn’t immediately return an email message seeking comment.

Williams, 71, of Manchester Center, was pronounced dead at Albany Medical Center in New York.

Richard Treat Williams’ nearly 50-year career included starring roles in the TV series “Everwood” and the movie “Hair.” He appeared in more than 120 TV and film roles, including the movies “The Eagle Has Landed,” “Prince of the City” and “Once Upon a Time in America.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening.
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening
Janice Frazier, 42
Woman accused of killing boyfriend now accused of killing former boyfriend; bond set
2 injured in shooting off College Drive.
Teen shot over custody dispute identified; suspect shot by police also named
James Ard and Angela Ziegler
LSP: 2 people killed in Livingston Parish crash Tuesday night

Latest News

Nicholas Rossi from he U.S. waves as he leaves the Edinburgh Sheriff and Justice of the Peace...
American fugitive who faked death can be extradited to Utah to face rape charge, UK judge says
Baton Rouge Police Department
BRPD officer placed on administrative leave following sexual battery arrest
Some hives have melted and fallen apart.
Honeybees are dying in brutal Arizona heat
FILE - America's incandescent light bulb ban has gone into effect.
Incandescent light bulb ban goes into effect
Fatal crash (gfx)
Pregnant woman killed in three-vehicle crash in Assumption Parish