CONSUMER REPORTS: What to buy in August 2023

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Although summer may be winding down, your chances to save money this month will only be rising! Consumer Reports shares how to save big in August on the products you’ll need to wrap up summer and get into that back-to-school groove.

August is all about back-to-school and Labor Day sales!

Consumer Reports tracks the prices of many of its top-tested products all year long, so it knows exactly when they go on deep discount. Here are the top products to look out for in this month’s Best Time to Buy.

“This month you can expect back-to-school sales on tech items like computers, tablets, and printers. The end of August also signals early Labor Day sales where you can find deals geared more toward seasonal items like grills as well as vacuums,” said Samantha Gordon with Consumer Reports.

Set your student up for success this year with a new laptop. – The Apple MacBook Air 13-Inch is as low as $749.99 at Amazon and Best Buy. CR says this is the lowest price they’ve seen on this MacBook, AND that its battery lasted 12.5 hours in its web browsing tests.

Skip the ink refills and go with a laser printer for all of your studying needs. – This HP LaserJet printer is now $89 at Amazon and Walmart. While this model only prints in black and white it offers outstanding overall performance, great functionality, and low print cost.

And for your college students, cook cup noodles to your heart’s content with an affordable microwave. – This microwave oven from Commercial Chef is $76.49 at JCPenney.

And whether it’s for Labor Day, camping, or tailgating, get a grill you can take with you on the go. – This portable grill from Coleman is as low as $249.99 at Walmart.

And finally, a stick vac that won’t break the bank. – The Hoover ONEPWR Blade Max is as low as $184.98 at Amazon. CR says this cordless stick vacuum performs well in its pet hair, bare floor, and edge cleaning tests.

Round out your summer with great savings!

Looking for something else? Consumer Reports also points out that dehumidifiers, freezers, robotic vacuums, and wireless routers are all on sale this month.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.