Central Police to patrol Frenchtown Conservation Area

By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - The Central Police Department has partnered with BREC in an effort to enhance summer safety at the Frenchtown Conservation Area.

In a Facebook post, Central police said you may have noticed the presence of more officers in the park.

Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran and BREC management negotiated an agreement that allows BREC to employ off-duty officers to patrol the park every weekend through the Labor Day holiday.

Central police say officers will be on ATVs and walking the trails to keep the community safe and provide any assistance.

