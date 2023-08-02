BRPD officer placed on administrative leave following sexual battery arrest

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested for sexual battery, a spokesman with BRPD confirmed on Wednesday morning.

The officer has been identified as Demichael Robertson, 29, according to jail records from the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Robertson was arrested on one count of sexual battery.

WAFB has reached out to law enforcement for more information.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

