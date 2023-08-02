BBB defines a nonbank and why you should check if it’s FDIC-insured

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s common to use a traditional bank to deposit and hold money. It may give you peace of mind placing your money with Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or FDIC-insured institutions.

These institutions protect individual account deposits of up to $250,000 per bank. There are also nonbanks. The Better Business Bureau said the most popular nonbanks are peer 2 peer payment systems like Paypal, Venmo, and Cash App. Many use these apps to pay friends and family.

Carmen Million with the BBB says to be careful. Consumers should know that deposits may not be FDIC-insured and companies could be making money using your funds.

“You want to make sure that whoever you’re doing business with is FDIC-insured. And what that does is that they protect accounts up to $250,000, especially if a bank happens to collapse or go out of business. And, you know, we know that people are very cautious with their money. But they really need to make sure that they’re dealing with a legitimate business, that they’ve done their own homework and their investigation, that they make sure there’s some kind of protection in place.”

Some nonbanks may be scams - scammers like to impersonate well-known brands and companies.

For general tips on avoiding scams, visit bbb.Org/avoidscams.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.