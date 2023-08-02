Ascension Parish Places U12 Dixie League Team in World Series for First Time Since 1986

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ascension Parish’s Little League success has another feather in its cap with the U12 Gonzales All Stars. The team placed runner-up in the state tournament a few weeks ago and earned a spot in the Dixie Youth League World Series for the first time since 1986 at the U12 level.

“To make it to the Dixie Youth World Series is very, very prestigious,” said Gilly Berthelot, the Director of District 6 of the Dixie Youth League.

The team will sport new uniforms in the upcoming tournament that honor Louisiana’s state colors of purple and gold. This seems like a good omen considering the LSU Tigers won the national championship on the diamond this past June in those exact colors.

“Purple and Gold is all over the state,” said Jonathan Drago, an assistant coach. “It’s about respect, and you have to live up to these colors, there’s a lot of success when it comes to these colors.”

Despite the added pressure, the All Stars don’t seem to be blinking an eye.

“We can come back and play any team and beat any team we come against,” said Caine Bateman, a player.

The Gonzales All Stars are just the second U12 team to ever make a trip to the Dixie Youth League World Series. Head Coach Ty Bateman and company begin tournament play on Friday at noon in Ruston, Louisiana.

