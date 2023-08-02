Area hospital becomes first in the world with sepsis detection technology

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A new piece of healthcare technology in Baton Rouge is aiming to accurately identify sepsis among hospital patients.

Being able to accurately tell a patient they do or do not have sepsis is going to be a game changer for emergency rooms everywhere, according to Dr. Mark Laperouse, Medical Director for Emergency Department at Our Lady of the Lake medical center.

“It’s allowing us to identify the sickest people in our department and aggressively treat them and it’s allowing us to identify those that aren’t quite as sick and maybe pump the brakes on some of the tests or treatments,” said Laperouse.

Sepsis is your body’s extreme reaction to an already present infection and can be more common than you think, according to the team at OLOL behind the technology.

“It’s the most common cause of death in hospitals and one of the most common causes for presentation into the emergency department and probably the most expensive condition that faces hospitals in the United States and worldwide,” said Dr. Hollis O’Neal, a Pulmonary and Critical Care Physician for LSU New Orleans and Medical Director of Research for OLOL.

According to O’Neal, before this new technology, there was no way to be certain if a patient was actually septic or not.

Before the technological breakthrough, doctors focused on symptoms and made their best assessment from there.

Now, for the first time ever, doctors will have a definite answer and can shape their care from there.

“It uses a microscope and a high-speed video camera to look at white blood cells as they pass through a system of tiny little channels,” said O’Neal. “It looks at how deformable those white cells are.”

In simpler terms, it uses a camera set to five-hundred-thousand frames per second to check the squishiness of your white blood cells.

“We were able to identify patients that were sicker than we thought when we checked in but we were also able to identify patients that were not quite as sick as we initially thought and were able to discharge them home,” said Laperouse.

Being the first with the technology, Our Lady of the Lake performed its first tests yesterday and more are scheduled for today and tomorrow.

