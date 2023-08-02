Another record high possible even as storm chances trend higher today

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Excessive Heat Warnings remain in place today with highs once again expected to reach the low 100s and heat index values expected to peak in the 110°-115° range.

However, there are also signs that we’ll see increased thunderstorm development by mid to late afternoon, and I’ve got rain chances posted at 40%-50%.

A few strong storms can’t be ruled out, with damaging winds being the primary concern. Unfortunately, rain probably doesn’t arrive soon enough to prevent another afternoon of record highs.

Thursday into the Weekend

High pressure centered just to our west will continue to dominate our local weather, meaning no significant relief is expected from the oppressive heat. Triple-digit heat and record highs will likely continue into the weekend, with rain chances trending a bit lower once again. Those chances are posted at 20% or less from Thursday through Saturday, with a slight bump up to 30% by Sunday.

Extended Outlook

The high pressure dome may weaken and shift a bit westward by early next week, allowing for slightly lower high temperatures. However, I’ve still got triple-digits forecasted for Monday, and only show highs dropping into the upper 90s for much of next week. Rain chances do look to rebound, generally running 40%-50% for much of the week.

