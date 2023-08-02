Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Another record high possible even as storm chances trend higher today

By Steve Caparotta
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:18 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Excessive Heat Warnings remain in place today with highs once again expected to reach the low 100s and heat index values expected to peak in the 110°-115° range.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, August 2
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, August 2
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, August 2
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, August 2(WAFB)

However, there are also signs that we’ll see increased thunderstorm development by mid to late afternoon, and I’ve got rain chances posted at 40%-50%.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, August 2
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, August 2

A few strong storms can’t be ruled out, with damaging winds being the primary concern. Unfortunately, rain probably doesn’t arrive soon enough to prevent another afternoon of record highs.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, August 2
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, August 2

Thursday into the Weekend

High pressure centered just to our west will continue to dominate our local weather, meaning no significant relief is expected from the oppressive heat. Triple-digit heat and record highs will likely continue into the weekend, with rain chances trending a bit lower once again. Those chances are posted at 20% or less from Thursday through Saturday, with a slight bump up to 30% by Sunday.

Extended Outlook

The high pressure dome may weaken and shift a bit westward by early next week, allowing for slightly lower high temperatures. However, I’ve still got triple-digits forecasted for Monday, and only show highs dropping into the upper 90s for much of next week. Rain chances do look to rebound, generally running 40%-50% for much of the week.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, August 2
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, August 2

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening.
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening
Janice Frazier, 42
Woman accused of killing boyfriend now accused of killing former boyfriend; bond set
2 injured in shooting off College Drive.
Teen shot over custody dispute identified; suspect shot by police also named
James Ard and Angela Ziegler
LSP: 2 people killed in Livingston Parish crash Tuesday night

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Jay Grymes gives the 10 p.m. weather for Tuesday, August 1.
FIRST ALERT 10 P.M. FORECAST: Tuesday, August 1
WAFB's Jeff Morrow gives the 8 p.m. weather for Tuesday, August 1.
FIRST ALERT 8 P.M. FORECAST: Tuesday, August 1
WAFB's Jeff Morrow gives the 6 p.m. weather for Tuesday, August 1.
FIRST ALERT 6 P.M. FORECAST: Tuesday, August 1
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, August 1
Scorching summer heat with limited rain potential