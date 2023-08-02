Facebook
2023 Sportsline Summer Camp: St. Michael Warriors

Sportsline Summer Camp takes us to St. Michael, to visit with the Warriors.
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Zach Leger, who played for the school as an offensive lineman before a collegiate career in Lafayette with the Ragin’ Cajuns, continues to lead as the Warriors’ head coach.

Leger says he’s never been more happy with an offensive line, which will have size and strength across the board in the trenches.

Senior quarterback Preston Sentino is back behind center, after coming on late last year to grab the spot as a dual-threat QB.

Sentino and other seniors like wide receiver Gavin Landry, running back John Martinez, and linebacker Matt Bell will be counted on to lead.

