2023 Sportsline Summer Camp: St. Michael Warriors

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sportsline Summer Camp takes us to St. Michael, to visit with the Warriors.

Zach Leger, who played for the school as an offensive lineman before a collegiate career in Lafayette with the Ragin’ Cajuns, continues to lead as the Warriors’ head coach.

Leger says he’s never been more happy with an offensive line, which will have size and strength across the board in the trenches.

Senior quarterback Preston Sentino is back behind center, after coming on late last year to grab the spot as a dual-threat QB.

Sentino and other seniors like wide receiver Gavin Landry, running back John Martinez, and linebacker Matt Bell will be counted on to lead.

