US 190 bridge closing eastbound lanes over weekend for railroad repairs, officials say

DOTD releases a detour of the U.S. 190 bridge while the eastbound lanes are closed.
DOTD releases a detour of the U.S. 190 bridge while the eastbound lanes are closed.(DOTD)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The following is a news release from the La. Department of Transportation and Development:

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announces that the Huey P. Long - O.K. Allen Bridge (“Old Bridge”) carrying U.S. 190/Airline Highway in Baton Rouge will have complete eastbound closures this coming weekend. The closures are necessary for Canadian Pacific Kansas City to make emergency repairs to the railroad on U.S. 190.

DOTD releases a detour of the U.S. 190 bridge while the eastbound lanes are closed.
DOTD releases a detour of the U.S. 190 bridge while the eastbound lanes are closed.(DOTD)

The eastbound lanes on the bridge will be closed on Saturday, August 5, and Sunday, August 6 between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. each day. Closure information and detour routes are as follows:

  • U.S. 190 eastbound will be closed at LA 415 in West Baton Rouge Parish. The detour route is U.S. 190 eastbound to LA 415 southbound to I-10 eastbound to I-110 northbound to U.S. 190.
  • U.S. 190 eastbound will have a secondary closure at W. Service Road in West Baton Rouge Parish. This is for local traffic between LA 415 and W. Service Road. The detour route is U.S. 190 westbound to LA 415 southbound to I-10 eastbound to I-110 northbound to U.S. 190.
  • LA 1 northbound traffic wishing to travel on U.S. 190 eastbound must detour to U.S. 190 westbound to LA 415 southbound to I-10 eastbound to I-110 northbound to U.S. 190.

Additionally, U.S. 190 westbound will have a left-lane closure between Sanchez Street in East Baton Rouge Parish and LA 1 in West Baton Rouge Parish. This closure will be in place Tuesday, August 1 through Tuesday, August 8 between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. each day.

