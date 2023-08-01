Facebook
Silver Alert issued for missing nursing home resident

Sheldon Guillory
Sheldon Guillory(Louisiana State Police)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PATTERSON, La. (WAFB) - A Silver Alert was issued by Louisiana State Police on Tuesday, August 1, for a missing nursing home resident.

Police said Sheldon Guillory was last seen in his room at the Patterson Healthcare Nursing Home in St. Mary Parish on Tuesday, August 1, around 3:40 a.m.

Police believe Guillory left the nursing home on foot sometime between 3:41 a.m. and 8:40 a.m. That’s when staff members discovered that he was no longer in his room.

According to LSP, Guillory has gray hair and brown eyes. Police also said he is about 5-foot-9 and weighs about 142 pounds.

Guillory is believed to suffer from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

Anyone with information that can help police locate Guillory can contact the Patterson Police Department by calling the number (985) 395-6161. The public can also dial 911.

