Severe storms leave thousands without power Tuesday morning

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Thousands of residents in East Baton Rouge Parish are waking up without power Tuesday, Aug. 1 after severe weather moved through the area on Monday.

According to Entergy’s outage map, over 5,900 Entergy customers do not have electricity as of 5 a.m. Tuesday morning.

In Ascension Parish, about 213 customers are reportedly without power.

Demco reported that about 43 customers in Livingston Parish are without power as of 5 a.m. Meanwhile, Demco is reporting power has been restored for all customers in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Residents in the Broadmoor neighborhood remain in the dark Tuesday morning.

