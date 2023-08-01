Facebook
Severe storms leave thousands without power Tuesday morning

Power outage
Power outage(MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Thousands of residents in East Baton Rouge Parish are waking up without power Tuesday, Aug. 1 after severe weather moved through the area on Monday.

According to Entergy’s outage map, over 5,900 Entergy customers do not have electricity as of 5 a.m. Tuesday morning.

In Ascension Parish, about 213 customers are reportedly without power.

To see the Entergy outage map, click here.

Demco reported that about 43 customers in Livingston Parish are without power as of 5 a.m. Meanwhile, Demco is reporting power has been restored for all customers in East Baton Rouge Parish.

To view the Demco outage map, click here.

Residents in the Broadmoor neighborhood remain in the dark Tuesday morning.

