Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Police officer and another dead following Ville Platte shooting

Start your day with 7 News Sunrise
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KPLC) - Louisiana State Police Troop I say they are investigating after an officer-involved shooting in Ville Platte resulted in the death of a City Marshal officer and another individual.

Trooper Thomas Gossen says the Evanginle Parish Sheriff’s Office contacted State Police around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, July 31 to investigate the incident on the 100 block of W. Beauregard Street.

The details of the shooting are still under investigation but authorities say one officer was shot and pronounced dead at the scene. At least two people were transported to the hospital with critical injuries, one of whom later died.

Louisiana State Police are asking anyone with information, pictures, or video of the incident to please contact them at 337-332-8080.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening.
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening
Janice Frazier, 42
Woman accused of killing boyfriend now accused of killing former boyfriend; bond set
2 injured in shooting off College Drive.
Teen shot over custody dispute identified; suspect shot by police also named
James Ard and Angela Ziegler
LSP: 2 people killed in Livingston Parish crash Tuesday night

Latest News

DOTD releases a detour of the U.S. 190 bridge while the eastbound lanes are closed.
US 190 bridge closing eastbound lanes over weekend for railroad repairs, officials say
East Baton Rouge Main Library at Goodwood
EBR Parish Library goes fine free
In the Brooadmoor neighborhood, hundreds of residents are waiting for electricity in their...
Severe storms leave thousands without power Tuesday morning
Matt Williams provides your Tuesday morning headlines.
9News Daily AM Update: Tuesday, August 1
WAFB's Cali Hubbard has the latest on power outages around the Capital Area following powerful...
Power outages around Capital Area following powerful Monday storms