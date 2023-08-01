Man set fire to home to collect insurance money, authorities say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was arrested on Tuesday, August 1, as part of an arson investigation, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

Authorities said Jeuane M. Session, 43, is charged with one count of arson with intent to defraud.

According to BRFD, the arson happened at a home on Sumrall Drive back on Sunday, March 26.

Investigators said they learned that Session allegedly set fire to the vacant home that he owned in order to fraudulently claim insurance benefits from multiple insurance companies.

Authorities thanked members of the public for their cooperation and help during the investigation.

