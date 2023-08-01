Man arrested on child pornography charges, officials say

MORGAN CITY, La. (WAFB) - A cyber tip has led to the arrest of a man from Morgan City who is accused of multiple child porn charges.

Drake Domingue, 33, was arrested Monday afternoon, July 31, on three counts of pornography involving juveniles, according to the Morgan City Police Department.

Drake Domingue (Morgan City Police Department)

Police said they started this investigation after receiving a cyber tip from the Louisiana Bureau of Investigations that was generated by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Investigators found multiple images of children of a sexual nature and identified Domingue as the suspect who downloaded and viewed them, according to the police department.

Police executed a search warrant of Domingue’s home and seized several devices, police added.

Domingue was already in jail on unrelated charges when he was arrested for these new charges.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Cyber tips about someone being abused or sex trafficked can be reported at cybertipline.org or contact 1-800-The-Lost. For more information, visit www.missingkids.org.

