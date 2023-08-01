Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Join BRPD, other agencies for National Night Out Against Crime

The event promotes neighborhood spirit and positive community service partnerships in the fight for safer communities.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:47 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is hosting National Night Out Against Crime Tuesday, Aug. 1.

It’s happening from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Baton Rouge Police Headquarters located at 9000 Airline Highway.

The event promotes neighborhood spirit and positive community service partnerships in the fight for safer communities.

There will be live music, free food, games, raffle prizes, police K-9 demonstrations, and fire safety training with the fire department’s interactive firehouse. You’ll also be able to see specialty equipment used by law enforcement and get a close look at police horses.

The Chris LeBlanc Band and Kenny Neal and Family will perform for guests.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening.
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening
Janice Frazier, 42
Woman accused of killing boyfriend now accused of killing former boyfriend; bond set
2 injured in shooting off College Drive.
Teen shot over custody dispute identified; suspect shot by police also named
James Ard and Angela Ziegler
LSP: 2 people killed in Livingston Parish crash Tuesday night

Latest News

DOTD releases a detour of the U.S. 190 bridge while the eastbound lanes are closed.
US 190 bridge experiencing multiple closures
Herbert gun burglary
APSO: 5 men crash stolen truck into store, steal firearms
The City of Gonzales Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify 5 people...
5 people sought in 4 separate Gonzales theft investigations, police say
East Baton Rouge Main Library at Goodwood
EBR Parish Library goes fine free