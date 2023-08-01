Join BRPD for National Night Out Against Crime

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is hosting National Night Out Against Crime Tuesday, Aug. 1.

It’s happening from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Baton Rouge Police Headquarters located at 9000 Airline Highway.

The event promotes neighborhood spirit and positive community service partnerships in the fight for safer communities.

There will be live music, free food, games, raffle prizes, police K-9 demonstrations, and fire safety training with the fire department’s interactive firehouse. You’ll also be able to see specialty equipment used by law enforcement and get a close look at police horses.

The Chris LeBlanc Band and Kenny Neal and Family will perform for guests.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.