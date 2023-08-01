Excessive Heat Warnings continue with a few afternoon storms possible

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An Excessive Heat Warning is once again in effect for today, with highs expected to reach the low 100s and heat index values expected to peak in the 110°-115° range.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, August 1 (WAFB)

A few storms will be possible by the time we reach peak afternoon heating, with today’s rain chances posted at 30%. While rain coverage won’t be all that great, any storms that do develop will have the potential to produce strong winds, similar to what we saw in parts of the area on Monday.

Rest of the Week

The pattern largely remains unchanged through the workweek as high pressure remains in control of our local weather. Morning starts near 80 degrees will give way to afternoon highs in the low 100s. Monday made it 3 straight days of record heat in Baton Rouge and my forecast shows the potential for record highs daily through at least Saturday. Rain chances will stay on the low side, generally running 20%-30% on any given day but remember low rain chances don’t necessarily rule out strong storms.

Extended Outlook

The pattern begins to slowly change from Sunday into early next week as high pressure weakens a little. Highs will still be well above normal, topping out in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees. But rain chances should trend a bit higher, reaching the 40%-50% range into the mid part of next week.

Tropical Update

In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center continues to highlight two features this morning, but neither is expected to threaten land. Development odds have been lowered to 50% with an area of low pressure over the central Atlantic as of the 1 a.m. Tuesday outlook. And a non-tropical low farther to the north will be moving over cooler waters soon, which should preclude any additional development.

