EBR School Board finally approves budget to give long-promised pay raise to teachers, support workers

The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board unanimously approved next year’s fiscal budget after a long, drawn-out fight over the past few weeks.
By Perry Robinson
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board unanimously approved next year’s fiscal budget after a long, drawn-out fight over the past few weeks.

The decision was made during a special meeting on Monday, July 31.

The highly anticipated spending plan includes a one-time stipend of $4000 for teachers and $2000 for support staff workers for the 2023-2024 school year. That money will be added on top of a separate pay raise state lawmakers approved during the most recent legislative session.

“That means our teachers and educators will get $6000 if you include the money from the state. As well as our support staff will get an additional $1000. So, they will get $3000 over the course of the year,” said Dadrius Lanus, EBR School Board President.

A big concern before the board’s final job was potential job cuts.

Lanus said all classroom jobs went untouched. Instead, they voted to eliminate jobs in Central Office, which will help the district save about $15 million.

“We safeguarded and preserved those classroom positions. We put about 40 positions back inside of our budget. Anywhere from a content lead, to a structural technology facilitator, to professional development specialist, those people were put back inside of our budget,” said Lanus.

Opponents who previously spoke out against the proposed budget walked away from the special meeting feeling as if their concerns were heard.

“We do feel like they were working with us, and that’s what we needed. That’s a good step forward,” said Valencea Johnson, President of the East Baton Rouge Parish Association of Educators.

Lanus said they plan to make a few changes to avoid falling into this same position of voting on a budget this late into the summer.

“We’re going to make sure we monitor our budget on a month-by-month basis, we’re going to progress monitor it, and we’re going to get to a much better place, and have much better solutions as we go into our next budgetary year,” said Lanus.

Lanus said the plan is to approve an additional pay raise for teachers and support staff workers for 2024-2025 and 2025-2026 once they begin the next round of budget talks.

