EBR Parish Library goes fine free

East Baton Rouge Main Library at Goodwood
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Library is no longer collecting late fees.

The change took effect on Monday, August 1.

Library officials said amnesty is also available for people who have outstanding items. This means that whether your items are five days or 50 years overdue, you can bring them back and will not be responsible for paying a fine.

“We are joining many peer libraries across the country to further our commitment to providing access for all and being a place that inspires lifelong learning and personal economic advancement,” said Kristen Edson, deputy library director for the East Baton Rouge Parish Library. “Our new fine-free policy supports the library’s mission to provide access and connect people to information, resources, materials, technology, and experience to make a positive difference in their lives.”

Library officials said that items checked out by children and seniors were already fine free.

Members of the public will still be responsible for lost or damaged items. In addition, the library will continue to set return dates and send out reminders.

