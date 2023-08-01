Facebook
Bogalusa schools moving to 4-day school week

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - As the new school year commences, students and employees of Bogalusa City Schools are gearing up for a significant change in their schedules.

In April, the school board approved a shift to a four-day school week for the district’s approximately 1,500 students and 300 employees. The new schedule will run from Monday to Thursday instead of the traditional Monday to Friday.

The decision to adopt a four-day week came as a response to the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. When schools were forced to shut down, school leaders say it became evident that attracting certified teachers and addressing academic struggles and absenteeism required innovative solutions.

The school district conducted a grant-funded study last fall, engaging with parents, teachers, and staff through community meetings and surveys. A significant majority, around 70 percent, favored the adoption of a four-day school week. Only 19 percent preferred a traditional calendar and 11 percent supported a year-round schedule.

To meet the required instructional minutes set by the state, the four school days will be extended by an additional 53 minutes each day.

School leaders say the flexibility on Fridays will provide opportunities for various activities, such as field trips, tutoring sessions, and mental health programs. Additionally, extra days will be added to both the beginning and end of the academic year, shortening the overall length of summer vacation to eight weeks.

The first day back to school for students in Bogalusa is Wed., Aug. 2.

FIRST DAY: Back-to-school start dates for Fox 8 viewing area

The Bogalusa City Schools’ administration is optimistic that the change will attract more certified teachers to the district and provide a fresh perspective on instruction and academics. With the new schedule in place, students will have more opportunities to receive additional support and resources on Fridays.

