Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

83-year-old man killed in tree-cutting incident in Covington

Baudean suffered fatal blunt force trauma injuries when the tree he was cutting down fell on...
Baudean suffered fatal blunt force trauma injuries when the tree he was cutting down fell on him, Preston reports.(Storyblocks (Generic))
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - An 83-year-old man has died after a tree he was cutting fell on him, according to the St. Tammany Parish Coroner.

Dr. Charles Preston says Thomas Baudean died Sun., July 30 in the 20000 block of Landmark Lane.

The coroner has ruled the manner of death accidental.

Baudean suffered fatal blunt force trauma injuries when the tree he was cutting down fell on him, Preston reports.

No further details are available at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening.
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening
Janice Frazier, 42
Woman accused of killing boyfriend now accused of killing former boyfriend; bond set
2 injured in shooting off College Drive.
Teen shot over custody dispute identified; suspect shot by police also named
James Ard and Angela Ziegler
LSP: 2 people killed in Livingston Parish crash Tuesday night

Latest News

Drake Domingue
Man arrested on child pornography charges, officials say
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, August 1
Scorching summer heat with limited rain potential
Overturned 18-wheeler.
18-wheeler overturns in Ascension Parish; roadway closed
DOTD releases a detour of the U.S. 190 bridge while the eastbound lanes are closed.
US 190 bridge experiencing multiple closures
Join BRPD, other agencies for National Night Out Against Crime