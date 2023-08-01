5 people sought in 4 separate Gonzales theft investigations, police say

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The City of Gonzales Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify 5 people accused of theft in 4 separate incidents over the span of several months.

May 31

According to law enforcement, around 1:17 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, a man is accused of stealing approximately $2,290 worth of retail merchandise from Home Depot, located at 2740 S. Cajun Drive. Police said the man left the area in a silver Kia Optima.

The City of Gonzales Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify 5 people accused of theft in 4 separate incidents over the span of several months. (City of Gonzales Police Department)

June 14

On Wednesday, June 14, a man wearing a hooded sweatshirt allegedly stole $1,396.17 worth of retail merchandise from Ralph Lauren Polo, also within Tanger Outlet Mall, and then fled in a white 2017 Honda HR-V.

June 27

On Thursday, June 27, two women were accused of stealing 10 pieces of retail merchandise, valued at $1,005, from Ulta Beauty, located at 115 S. Airline Hwy.

July 23

According to authorities, on Sunday, July 23, a man allegedly stole $1,174.89 worth of merchandise from the Nike Outlet store in Tanger Outlet Mall in Gonzales. He reportedly left the scene in a silver Chevrolet Malibu.

If anyone has any information about any of these incidents or the identity of any of the individuals, contact Detective Poe with the Gonzales Police Department at 225-647-9572 or Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP(7867).

