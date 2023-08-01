2023 Sportsline Summer Camp: Zachary Broncos

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Sportsline Summer Camp rolls on, visiting with one of the most powerful programs in the state, the Zachary Broncos.

Head coach David Brewerton entering his 10th season with the Broncos, with four state championships and five semifinal appearances in the first nine years.

9Sports there for the Broncos intrasquad contest, as now senior wide receiver Tyson George put on a show, finding the endzone multiple times.

Brewerton feels really good about an offensive line that returns four starters and the ability to be physical upfront in a spread attack that some people can mistake for finesse.

The question who will be the man behind the center?

No. 13 senior Hudson Spangler and No. 12 junior Caleb Gonzalez are competing for the starting quarterback spot.

