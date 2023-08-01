Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

2023 Sportsline Summer Camp: Zachary Broncos

Zachary Broncos
Zachary Broncos(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Sportsline Summer Camp rolls on, visiting with one of the most powerful programs in the state, the Zachary Broncos.

Head coach David Brewerton entering his 10th season with the Broncos, with four state championships and five semifinal appearances in the first nine years.

9Sports there for the Broncos intrasquad contest, as now senior wide receiver Tyson George put on a show, finding the endzone multiple times.

Brewerton feels really good about an offensive line that returns four starters and the ability to be physical upfront in a spread attack that some people can mistake for finesse.

The question who will be the man behind the center?

No. 13 senior Hudson Spangler and No. 12 junior Caleb Gonzalez are competing for the starting quarterback spot.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening.
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening
Janice Frazier, 42
Woman accused of killing boyfriend now accused of killing former boyfriend; bond set
2 injured in shooting off College Drive.
Teen shot over custody dispute identified; suspect shot by police also named
James Ard and Angela Ziegler
LSP: 2 people killed in Livingston Parish crash Tuesday night

Latest News

Next stop Waco, Texas for the Ascension Little League Baseball team! Coaches, players, and some...
Ascension Little League gets police escort to Waco for Regional Tournament
Sportsline Summer Camp headed down the home stretch with the Albany Hornets.
2023 Sportsline Summer Camp: Albany Hornets - Part II
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs through drills at the team's NFL...
Intensity turns up as Saints have first day in full pads at training camp
Albany Hornets
2023 Sportsline Summer Camp: Albany Hornets