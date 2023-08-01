Facebook
18-wheeler overturns in Ascension Parish; roadway closed

By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Drivers are being urged to avoid the area where an 18-wheeler overturned Tuesday morning, August 1.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened on Highway 22 at Highway 70 in the Sorrento area.

Highway 22 at Highway 70 is closed until further notice.

Overturned 18-wheeler.
Overturned 18-wheeler.(Maya Harris)

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

