Vacant house fire on Alliquippa Street leads to arson investigation

It happened Sunday, July 30 around 7:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of Alliquippa Street near Weller Avenue.
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A vacant house fire is under investigation as arson, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

After a preliminary assessment, fire investigators were asked to determine the cause and origin of the fire. Their investigation revealed the fire was intentionally set.

A vacant house fire in Baton Rouge is under investigation as arson, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.(Baton Rouge Fire Department)

A spokesman with BRFD said investigators are actively pursuing leads to identify the person responsible.

If you know anything that can help or notice any suspicious activity around the area, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867).

