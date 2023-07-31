Vacant house fire on Alliquippa Street leads to arson investigation

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A vacant house fire is under investigation as arson, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

It happened Sunday, July 30 around 7:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of Alliquippa Street near Weller Avenue.

After a preliminary assessment, fire investigators were asked to determine the cause and origin of the fire. Their investigation revealed the fire was intentionally set.

A spokesman with BRFD said investigators are actively pursuing leads to identify the person responsible.

If you know anything that can help or notice any suspicious activity around the area, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867).

