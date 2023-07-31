Triple digit heat wave continues

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect today and we are likely to continue with Heat Advisories or Excessive Heat Warnings right through the weekend.

Jeff Morrow and the WAFB First Alert weather team provide an update on What We're Tracking Next Monday, July 31.

Air temperatures will climb above 100° each day this week. To make matters worse, oppressive humidity will lead to feels like temperatures above 110° daily. This is very dangerous heat and everyone should take heat-related precautions.

Record-high temperatures are currently in the forecast for the next 6 days! Rain chances will remain very limited going no higher than 30% this week. The ridge of high pressure responsible for this record-breaking heat and mainly dry conditions doesn’t look to change much for this week. As we go into next week a squeeze play will take place as the jet stream to the north flattens and tries to push south. As the ridge gets compressed it could open the door to more clouds and higher rain chances as we move through next week. As a result, the forecast shows a few degrees of cooling by the end of our 10-day forecast.

We continue to monitor 2 features in the tropical Atlantic, but only one appears likely to develop. A system moving off the East Coast has only a low chance for development. An area further out into the Central Atlantic has a high chance for tropical development and a tropical depression could form today or tomorrow. This system is forecast to remain out to sea and poses no threat to land.

