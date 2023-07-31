Triple digit heat could lead to several records falling this week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for the vast majority of our viewing area.

High temperatures are expected to climb into the low 100s and heat index values could peak near or a little above 113°, the local threshold for the issuance of an Excessive Heat Warning.

There is some potential that a few storms could develop this afternoon and evening, but rain chances are only posted around 20%.

Rest of This Week

The song remains the same as dangerous heat continues to plague the area. Additional Heat Advisories and/or Excessive Heat Warnings will likely be needed through the week and into the weekend. In fact, my current forecast shows record highs being set daily for Baton Rouge through Friday. Should that occur, it would make it a somewhat remarkable 7 straight days of record heat when accounting for records that already fell on both Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances will continue to be limited, generally running around 20% on any given day.

Extended Outlook

The forecast continues to point toward dangerous heat into the weekend, with highs topping out near or a little above 100 degrees. Rain chances get a slight bump up to 30% by Sunday.

Into next week, there are some signs that the high pressure system plaguing our area may weaken enough to allow for the return of scattered t-storms, but highs will continue to reach the upper 90s.

Tropical Update

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two areas of potential development over the Atlantic, but neither appears to be much threat to land. NHC does expect a tropical depression to develop within the next few days from an area of low pressure located over the central Atlantic. But that system is forecast to move generally northward over the open ocean.

