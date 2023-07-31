Tree blocks roadway during Monday afternoon storms

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - A large tree came down in the middle of a roadway Monday afternoon, July 31, as strong storms rolled through the Baton Rouge area.

According to the Baker Police Department, the tree came down on Byfaul Avenue near Shilo Street in Baker around 4 p.m.

The roadway is totally blocked as of 4:30 p.m.

Tree in road (Baker Police Department)

Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn said a crew is on the way to the scene with barricades and chainsaws to clear the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.