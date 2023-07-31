Suspect arrested following shooting that injured 7 people, deputies say

LABADIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies arrested a suspect following a shooting that left seven people injured back on Sunday, June 11.

According to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office, Korey Jacobi Davis, 23, has been arrested on multiple counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Deputies said the shooting happened at a retail store north of Labadieville.

Davis was involved in a fight and ran toward a second person involved in the altercation, deputies said. They added that Davis then pulled out a gun and started shooting into a crowd of people.

As a result of the shooting, seven people suffered injuries that are not life-threatening, according to the Assumption Parish Sherrif’s Office. Deputies said the seven people were treated at healthcare facilities.

Davis is being held without bond pending a court hearing, authorities said.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.