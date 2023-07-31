Facebook
Siegen Lane off-ramp to close nightly on I-10 West

FILE PHOTO: Road Closed
FILE PHOTO: Road Closed(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced drivers should expect to see closures on the interstate this week.

Officials said the I-10 Westbound Siegen Lane off-ramp, which is Exit 164, will be closed nightly through Wednesday, Aug. 3.

The exit will be closed on the following dates and times:

  • Sunday – Monday: 8 p.m. – 5 a.m.
  • Monday – Tuesday: 11 p.m. – 4 a.m.
  • Tuesday – Wednesday: 11 p.m. – 4 a.m.

The closures are necessary for the construction of the left turn lane at Exit 163 (Siegen Lane).

Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route.

