Siegen Lane off-ramp to close nightly on I-10 West
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced drivers should expect to see closures on the interstate this week.
Officials said the I-10 Westbound Siegen Lane off-ramp, which is Exit 164, will be closed nightly through Wednesday, Aug. 3.
The exit will be closed on the following dates and times:
- Sunday – Monday: 8 p.m. – 5 a.m.
- Monday – Tuesday: 11 p.m. – 4 a.m.
- Tuesday – Wednesday: 11 p.m. – 4 a.m.
The closures are necessary for the construction of the left turn lane at Exit 163 (Siegen Lane).
Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route.
