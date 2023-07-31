Police seek help to locate missing man with medical condition

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing man.

According to BRPD, Mozel Love, 62, hasn’t been seen since around 5 a.m. on Monday, July 31. Police said he was last seen on Breckenridge Drive near Lorraine Street in Baton Rouge.

Police said Love is believed to have a medical condition.

Love is partially bald and has his name tattooed on his left forearm, according to BRPD. Police also said Love is 5-foot-6, weighs around 130 pounds.

According to BRPD, Love was last seen wearing blue pajama pants, a red shirt, and gray slippers.

Anyone with information that can help police locate Love is asked to contact Baton Rouge police by calling the number (225) 389-2000.

