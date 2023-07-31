Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Police seek help to locate missing man with medical condition

Mozel Love
Mozel Love(BRPD)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing man.

According to BRPD, Mozel Love, 62, hasn’t been seen since around 5 a.m. on Monday, July 31. Police said he was last seen on Breckenridge Drive near Lorraine Street in Baton Rouge.

Police said Love is believed to have a medical condition.

Love is partially bald and has his name tattooed on his left forearm, according to BRPD. Police also said Love is 5-foot-6, weighs around 130 pounds.

According to BRPD, Love was last seen wearing blue pajama pants, a red shirt, and gray slippers.

Anyone with information that can help police locate Love is asked to contact Baton Rouge police by calling the number (225) 389-2000.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening.
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening
Janice Frazier, 42
Woman accused of killing boyfriend now accused of killing former boyfriend; bond set
2 injured in shooting off College Drive.
Teen shot over custody dispute identified; suspect shot by police also named
James Ard and Angela Ziegler
LSP: 2 people killed in Livingston Parish crash Tuesday night

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
Entergy reports significant storm damage to four transmission structures
Tree on home
3 residents helped to safety after large tree falls on home during storms
File photo depicting computer and data
Where’s the state at with cybersecurity?
Football is now in full swing and the New Orleans Saints are in full pads on Monday, July 31...
Intensity turns up as Saints have first day in full pads at training camp