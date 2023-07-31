Facebook
More than 20K customers without power as storms move through BR area

(Source: MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Power outages were reported for more than 20,000 customers in the Baton Rouge area Monday afternoon, July 31.

As of 5 p.m., Entergy reported that the majority of the outages were in East Baton Rouge Parish. However, there were also a few hundred people without power in Ascension Parish.

To see the Entergy outage map, click here.

Demco reported that about 150 customers in East Baton Rouge Parish were without power as of 5 p.m. Meanwhile, there were about 30 Demco customers without power in Ascension Parish.

To view the Demco outage map, click here.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

