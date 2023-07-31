Man sentenced after attempted ATM theft ends in deadly crash

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - A man was sentenced to five years behind bars after pleading no contest to a felony charge of negligent homicide, according to the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

The man, Goldie Jones, 28, was involved in a deadly crash while fleeing the scene of an attempted ATM theft, authorities said.

According to police, the attempted theft happened at the Regions Bank on South Range Avenue in Denham Springs back in April of 2022.

Police said Jones and another suspect left the scene in an erratic manner. Their car ended up on Veterans Boulevard and was involved in a crash that left the other suspect dead, according to police.

Authorities said that Jones and the suspect who died were both from the Houston area.

