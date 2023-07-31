Facebook
LSU Dining job fair set for Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Need a job? If you’re interested in culinary arts, LSU may have the right gig for you.

It will take place at the Carver Branch Library. The address is 720 Terrace Avenue in Baton Rouge.

Starting pay will begin at $11/hr. and up, officials say.

For more information, visit lsudining.com.

