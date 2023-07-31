LSU Dining job fair set for Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Need a job? If you’re interested in culinary arts, LSU may have the right gig for you.

LSU Dining announced it is hosting a job fair Tuesday, Aug. 1 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

It will take place at the Carver Branch Library. The address is 720 Terrace Avenue in Baton Rouge.

Starting pay will begin at $11/hr. and up, officials say.

For more information, visit lsudining.com.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.