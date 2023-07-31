Livingston Parish settles major federal zoning lawsuit

The below information was released by Livingston Parish officials:

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A settlement has been reached in the federal zoning lawsuit filed against Livingston Parish Government by Ascension Properties Inc., the developer of Deer Run and Valere subdivisions, according to Parish President Layton Ricks.

“We closed a case that our lawyer, the District Attorney, and the Council’s hand-picked zoning expert told us we could not win,” Ricks said. “The Council agreed it was time to put this case behind us, get out from under the attorney fees, legal expenses, and possible damages and restart work on zoning. The Council’s own zoning expert said the zoning ordinance, as passed, cannot be enforced and would need to be completely rescinded and re-initiated from the beginning.”

Ricks said the agreement contains major concessions on the part of Ascension Properties including a reduction in the number of lots and the addition of a fourth entrance/exit to improve traffic and safety. Ascension Properties agreed that in lieu of 400 apartments, it would construct 155 owned condos.

Ricks specifically recognized the efforts of Parish Attorney Chris Moody as well as the hard work of Councilman Gerald “G­ Boy’' McMorris in reaching this settlement. According to President Ricks, Councilman McMorris was instrumental in getting Ascension Properties to make substantial concessions in their Valere Subdivision. Ascension agreed to reduce the density from 689 fifty-foot lots to a total of 8 one-acre lots and 119 two-acre lots. “That is huge,” Ricks said.

The plaintiffs have agreed to dismiss all the council members from the lawsuit and drop their claims against them personally; to waive damages and attorney fees; and agreed that the permit and approved plat will expire in two years if not completed.

This settlement does not rescind zoning in the rest of the Parish, only District 5. This settlement also restricts a moratorium for this property and not the rest of the Parish.

“Overall, the parish can claim a big victory in this agreement,” Ricks said.

